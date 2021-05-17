XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) vs. UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Head to Head Analysis

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -7.07% -6.67% UCB N/A N/A N/A

XBiotech has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and UCB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A $668.63 million N/A N/A UCB $5.50 billion 3.46 $887.04 million $5.82 16.84

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than XBiotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XBiotech and UCB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A UCB 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

UCB beats XBiotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. In addition, the company provides clinical trial contract research operations to conduct two large, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase II clinical studies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; bimekizumab for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition , the company is involved in developing padsevonil for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy; rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat active epileptic seizure; and UCB0107 to treat tauopathies and progressive supranuclear palsy. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. The company has a multi-year collaboration agreement with Stanford Medicine to enhance patient value for people living with severe diseases. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Sanofi, Amgen, Biogen, Otsuka, and doc.ai. The company operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Belgium, and internationally. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

