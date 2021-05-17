Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $710.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

