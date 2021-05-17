Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,609 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Xilinx worth $129,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $23,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,582 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.