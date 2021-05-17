Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yelp were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

NYSE YELP opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.