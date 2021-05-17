Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $63.12 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

