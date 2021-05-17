Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $209.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $222.36.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.