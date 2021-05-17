Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

