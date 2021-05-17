Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

