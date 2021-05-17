Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 304,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,127. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

