Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 32,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.