Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 20,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $32.57.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

