Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,904.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 148.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,895. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

