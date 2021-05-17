Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $208.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $875.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $938.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

