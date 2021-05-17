Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $2.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.29. Watsco posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $297.14. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.17 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. Watsco has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

