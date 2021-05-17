Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.54 million and the lowest is $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

