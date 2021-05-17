Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.54 million and the lowest is $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.