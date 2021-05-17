Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.27 EPS

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.34. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $127.78. 11,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,857. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.