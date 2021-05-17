Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.34. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $127.78. 11,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,857. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

