Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GAIA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,991. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

