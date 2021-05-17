Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report sales of $374.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.70 million and the lowest is $371.31 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

