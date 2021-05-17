Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,426,473.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

