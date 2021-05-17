Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

SKLZ traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.68. 10,084,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,205,063. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

