Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..
Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.
NYSE:VFC opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $90.79.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.