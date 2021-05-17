Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.