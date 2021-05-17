Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

