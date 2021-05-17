Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.