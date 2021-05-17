Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $594.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.80 million and the highest is $644.11 million. Cimpress reported sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $104.23 on Monday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $226,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

