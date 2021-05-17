Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $489.79 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,999. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 3,457.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

