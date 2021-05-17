Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.