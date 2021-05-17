Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.