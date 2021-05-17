Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.98 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

