Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 32.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

