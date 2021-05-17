Zacks: Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $199.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.26 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $835.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $875.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $960.57 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 over the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CURO Group by 69.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CURO Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

