Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

