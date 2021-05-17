Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.16 Million

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $132.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.82 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $525.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $577.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.07 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $583.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

