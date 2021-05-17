Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.44. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,598. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.