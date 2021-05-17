Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Shares of KLDiscovery stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $374.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

