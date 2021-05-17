Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

