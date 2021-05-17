Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.89 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.