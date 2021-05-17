Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.