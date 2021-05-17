Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,312.15 or 0.02899799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $120,024.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

