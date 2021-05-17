ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.48.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,631,255 shares of company stock worth $136,375,949 over the last ninety days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

