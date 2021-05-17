zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €221.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €223.80 ($263.29) on Friday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €252.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

