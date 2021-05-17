Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.04.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

