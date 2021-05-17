Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

