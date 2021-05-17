Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

