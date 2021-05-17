Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $483.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

