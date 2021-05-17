Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 40,982 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

