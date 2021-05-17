Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

DEI opened at $32.69 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

