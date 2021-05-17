Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NI opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

