Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ZFSVF opened at $410.95 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $281.21 and a twelve month high of $450.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

