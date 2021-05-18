$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

