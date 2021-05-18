$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.49. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 953.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

