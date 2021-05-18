$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $69.96 on Friday. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,588.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 157,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3,890.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

